One more day of delightful sunshine with unseasonably warm highs in the upper 70s. Southeasterly winds will be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Tonight will be pleasant. Skies will initially be partly cloudy before increasing clouds overnight. Lows will drop into the lower 60s.
Wednesday (Halloween) brings some changes. A few light showers will arrive from NW to SE during the morning. By the afternoon scattered storms will transition into widespread rain and storms at night into the overnight hours. Thursday morning will be a wet morning commute so please plan a little extra time to get to work and school.
A few lingering showers and cooler highs in the upper 50s carry on into Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and warmer highs in the upper 60s on Sunday.
