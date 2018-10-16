After a soggy start to the week, clouds remain stubborn today but we’ll see far less rain.. just a few lingering afternoon spotty showers. Clouds will serve as a blanket keeping temperatures cooler than average in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will start off cloudy before decreasing overnight. This will allow overnight lows to drop considerably, down into the lower 40s early Wednesday morning.
With bright sunshine, daytime highs rebound back into the upper 60s on Wednesday and lower 60s on Thursday. Our next decent chance for rain arrives on Friday into early Saturday morning. Our weekend winner goes to Sunday! Highs will run in the low 60s during the day this weekend and lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Have a great day!
