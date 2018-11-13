Showers taper off this morning but clouds blanket the sky all day today. Highs will run about twenty degrees below average for mid-November, only touching the lower 40s. This evening will be cloudy but dry with bone chilling overnight lows in the upper 20s.
Wednesday brings spotty showers during the day before a better chance for showers arrive in the evening into Thursday. Daytime highs only touch the low to mid 40s through Thursday. A refreshing breakthrough of sunshine arrives just in time for Friday and will keep us company all weekend long! Daytime temperatures will run in the low to mid 50s and overnight temperatures hover around freezing in the lower 30s.
Stay warm!
