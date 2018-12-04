A weak cold front will push across the Midstate today, bringing enough moisture for plenty of clouds and perhaps a few scattered snow flurries. Daytime highs will run about 10 degrees below average in the lower 40s.
This evening will start out cloudy but dry and with decreasing clouds overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.
We’ll wake up to refreshing blue skies on Wednesday, but it will not feel very warm! Daytime highs will only touch the lower 40s. Thursday will be a touch warmer in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers return with our next weather maker as soon as Friday.
As of now, our weekend is looking soggy, with showers likely on Saturday and on Sunday.
Stay tuned for updates!
