After a night of dangerous storms, Tuesday shapes up to be a very different story. This is good news and great timing for those heading out to the polls to vote. Decreasing clouds will lead to plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be pleasant and cooler with seasonable lows in the lower 40s.
Our next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday into Thursday and Friday. Expect spotty to widely scattered showers each day. Highs will run cooler towards the end of the week, only topping out in the low to middle 50s. This weekend will be beautiful. Expect bright sunshine and cooler daytime temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows will drop to near freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.