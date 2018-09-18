We finish our last official week of summer strong! Sizzling heat, bright sunshine and muggy conditions are in store today through Thursday. Daytime highs and overnight lows will run about ten degrees above average in the lower 90s during the day and lower 70s at night.
Spotty showers return on Friday before increasing rain chances head our way this weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in store on Saturday and on Sunday (slightly better chance). This will shave a few degrees off our afternoon highs, in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.
Let’s make it a great day!
