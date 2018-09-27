Lingering moisture from a passing front keeps spotty to widely scattered showers in the picture during the day, before tapering off this evening. Thick clouds will bring cooler temperatures region-wide. We’ll run close to ten degrees cooler than average in the lower 70s. Mainly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower 60s.
Decreasing clouds and delightful sunshine wraps up the week on Friday. Highs will rebound back into the upper 70s and humidity will low humidity will bring a refreshing touch to the air. This weekend will be glorious will plentiful sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Enjoy!
