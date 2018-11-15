**A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect for today.**
With icy roads, plan on a slippery morning commute! A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for western Middle Tennessee until noon today. The showers taper off towards the east but the clouds hang around. This will impact daytime highs once again, only touching the mid to upper 30s.
Mainly cloudy but dry conditions tonight with sub-freezing overnight lows in the upper 20s.
This weekend will be glorious with plenty of sunshine and warmer highs in the lower 50s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. Our next chance for a few showers return Sunday evening into Monday.
Make it a great day!
