After a sunny start to the week, we wake up to mainly cloudy skies and a noticeably cooler day ahead. Highs will only touch the lower 60s today, close to ten degrees below average for late October. Spotty rain arrives late afternoon, becoming widespread late tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.
Keep the umbrella handy and count on rain during your Friday morning commute. Showers stick around throughout the day before tapering off around midnight. Lingering moisture keeps spotty showers around on Saturday. The best chance for rain this weekend will be on Sunday. Upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s both nights.
Have a great day!
