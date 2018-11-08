Hot chocolate, anyone? You may want to grab a warm cup in the next few days, alongside a cozy winter coat. Temperatures are about to drop low.
Mainly cloudy skies and unseasonably cool temperatures in the mid 50-degree range today. An approaching front brings spotty light showers into the Mid State this afternoon but the better chance for widespread steady rain holds off until tonight.
We’ll wake up to overnight temperatures in the middle 40s early Friday morning and the commute will be a wet one. You’ll want to keep an umbrella handy, especially during the morning. Rain is expected to diminish from west to east during the afternoon, perfect timing for Friday night plans out in the town!
Much cooler and drier air arrives just behind this front. Overnight lows will be sub-freezing in the upper 20s early Saturday morning. Expect areas of patchy frost. Bright sunshine on Saturday will not warm us up much. In fact, daytime highs only kiss the mid to upper 40s. Lows will drop below freezing once again on Saturday night in the mid/upper 20s and Sunday (Veterans Day) daytime highs will run in the middle 50s.
Stay warm!
