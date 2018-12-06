Today will start with bright sunshine before increasing with cloud cover into the afternoon. Southwesterly winds will pull in noticeably warmer temperatures in the upper 40s. A few isolated rain/snow showers will be possible this evening.
Friday will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Another round of isolated rain/snow showers is in store for Friday night before a better chance for showers arrive on Saturday. With temperatures near freezing on Saturday morning, the showers will be in the form of a rain/snow mixture, but as temperatures rise, expect most of the precipitation to be in the form of rain throughout the day and night.
More unsettled weather carries on into Sunday, initially in the form of rain before, once again, dropping temperatures will make the transition from rain to a rain/snow mix to all snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Please stay tuned as forecast specifics pan out with time.
Stay warm!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.