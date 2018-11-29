After a day of delightful sunshine, you’ll want to keep an umbrella in arms reach over the next few days.
Clouds and widely scattered showers are in store for today. Daytime highs will run warmer and closer to average in the lower 50s. Showers will increase in number tonight and with more cloud cover, overnight lows will run mild in the lower 50s.
A soggy finish to the week with an even better chance for rain on Friday through Saturday. Southeasterly winds will pick up Friday night, with gusts up to 25mph and we may even here a rumble or two of thunder. Highs will rebound back into the upper 60s through the weekend.
Monday brings sunshine and highs in the middle 50s.
Make it a great day!
