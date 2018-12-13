Another cloudy and warmer day in store! Expect above average highs in the upper 50s and spotty showers during the day. If plans take you out and about tonight, you’ll want to grab an umbrella. Widespread showers arrive tonight, from south lifting north. This will bring above average overnight lows in the upper 40s.
Keep an umbrella handy on Friday and maybe even allow a few extra minutes to get to work and school. Our morning commute will be wet. The good news, temperatures will be well above freezing, in the mid to upper 40s so all showers are expected to be in the form of rain. Highs will touch the mid and upper 50s. Friday night and Saturday will remain unsettled with rain likely each day. Highs will touch the low to mi- 50s. Our weekend winner goes to Sunday with decreasing clouds and comfortable temperatures in the lower 50s.
Make it a great day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.