**A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon today**
Widespread showers are marching through the Mid State this morning. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, some showers are mixed with rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow, especially north and west of Nashville. Roads are slippery and dangerous in those spots. If you plan on traveling this morning, take it slow and use extra caution. Showers will diminish in number considerably by midday and temperatures warming to near 40, the precipitation will transition into mainly a rain event.
Tonight into early Monday morning, expect spotty showers. Some showers will be a mix of rain and snow. Lows will drop sub-freezing into the lower 30s. Monday will be quite cold but mainly dry with highs only touching the lower 40s. The sunshine returns as soon as Tuesday and highs will rebound back into the upper 40s.
Hang tight for that!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.