** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for tonight. **
A cloudy but dry start to our Monday! Highs will run above average in the lower 70s. An approaching cold front brings a decent chance for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight into early Tuesday morning.
The greatest threat will be damaging wind and a few tornadoes are also possible. Though flash flooding is not a major threat, we cannot rule it out.
It’s a fast-moving system. Most of the storms push out around sunrise on Tuesday morning and just in time for a quiet ride in to the voting polls in the morning.
Bright sunshine returns as soon as Tuesday and highs will run in the upper 60s. Our next chance for spotty to widely scattered showers will be on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The weekend shapes up to be beautiful and perfect for any outdoor plans. Expect plentiful sunshine with highs only touching the low to mid 50s.
