After a beautiful finish to the weekend, we are blessed with bright blue skies and seasonable temperatures to start the week. Daytime highs will sit right on average in the mid to upper 60s. If plans take you out and about tonight, expect clear skies with overnight lows in the middle 40s.
Tuesday will look very similar, just warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday (Halloween) brings big changes. An approaching front will pull in more clouds and increasing chances for showers and even a few thunderstorms.
Thursday morning will be a soggy commute with widespread rain.
Friday brings just an isolated shower chance before delightful sunshine takes over through the remainder of the weekend. Low to upper 60s take over on Thursday forward.
Let’s make it a great week!
