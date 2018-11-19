Spotty showers this morning will turn more isolated this afternoon. Mainly cloudy skies keep temperatures about five degrees below average in the lower 50s. Tonight will be cloudy, dry and pleasant with seasonably overnight lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs only touching the upper 40s, about 10 degrees below average for late November.
Our Thanksgiving travel plans are looking marvelous. Bright sunshine arrives on Wednesday into Thursday (Thanksgiving) and highs will run in the low to upper 50s.
Spotty to widely scattered showers arrive on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Make it a great day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.