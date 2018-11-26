A mainly cloudy but dry start to our week! Expect decreasing clouds and more sunshine through the afternoon. Breezy northwesterly winds will gust up to 40 mph at times this morning. Loose objects may be scattered, limbs blown and isolated power outages are also possible. Driving could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Please use extra caution.
Daytime highs will run below average in the lower 40s. Tonight will be bone chilling but dry with lows in the lower 40s. Bright sunshine is in store on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Scattered showers return on Thursday and Friday before a better chance for rain arrives on Saturday. Daytime highs will gradually warm into the lower 50s on Thursday, upper 50s on Friday and lower 60s on Saturday.
Make it a great week!
