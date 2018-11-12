A rainy and cold start to our week! Showers will march into the Midstate from the south and lift northward throughout the morning. Rain will be widespread and steady throughout the day, so you’ll want to keep an umbrella at arm’s length.
With abundant cloud cover, highs will only touch the mid-to-upper 40s today. Rain carries on into tonight and lows will drop down into the mid-to-upper 30s early Tuesday morning.
The tail end of the rain will diminish early Tuesday morning, but the clouds will keep us company. Highs will only touch the lower 40-degree range. Our next decent chance for rain will be on Tuesday. Bright sunshine returns just in time for outdoor weekend fun. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful, just cold! Highs will peak into the lower 50s and lows will run around or below freezing each morning.
Make it a great week!
