Mainly cloudy skies and below average temperatures to start the week! Highs will only touch the middle to upper 70s region-wide. We can’t rule out an isolated shower this afternoon but it is safe to say it will be a mainly dry day. Clouds remain stubborn tonight and lows will run cool and comfortable in the lower 60-degree range.
Tuesday looks to follow a similar trend with mainly cloudy skies and highs just a touch warmer in the lower 80s. Spotty showers and storms are in store Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures rebound into the upper 80s by Thursday and lower 90s by Friday. The weekend is looking mainly dry with isolated afternoon storms.
