Light snow showers are pushing east of I-65 and out of the Midstate overnight into early Monday morning.
Some spots will still be slippery for our morning commute, so please take it easy and use extra caution if you plan on being on the road in the morning, especially along the Cumberland Plateau where we have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon today.
Expect decreasing clouds and unseasonably cool daytime highs in the lower 40s.
Mainly clear skies going into tonight with extremely cold overnight lows in the lower 20s.
Bright sunshine and southerly winds will combine to bring warmer temperatures and a whole lot of beauty on Tuesday. Highs will rebound back into the upper 40s.
Low 50s and variably cloudy skies in store for Wednesday before scattered showers develop Wednesday night into Thursday. An even better chance for showers will be on Thursday but with highs in the low to upper 50s, plain on all precipitation being in the form of rain - no snow.
Make it a great week!
