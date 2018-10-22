**A FREEZE WARNING goes in effect until 8 am this morning. This means temperatures will run between the upper 20s to lower 30s. Any sensitive vegetation left uncovered or not brought indoors will likely become damaged or killed.**
Bright sunshine warms up a very cold morning! Daytime highs will run in the upper 60s today. With clear skies again tonight, overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.
Tuesday looks to be the same, beautiful and bright with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday we’ll see sunny skies but temperatures will run a touch cooler, only topping out in the lower 60s. Each and every day this week features a beautiful blue sky and rain-free conditions before a few showers arrive this weekend.
