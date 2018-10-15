Grab an umbrella! Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely this morning, especially for areas north of I-40. The heaviest part of the rain will push through during the morning before scattered showers take over lunchtime into the early evening. Temperatures will remain steady and actually drop a few degrees during the day, starting out the morning in the lower 60s before upper 50s take over later this afternoon into tonight.
Besides an isolated shower tonight, conditions dry up and overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s. Clouds remain stubborn on Tuesday but expect less rain.. just spotty showers (30%). Highs will run unseasonably cool in the upper 50s. A refreshing breakthrough of sunshine is in store for Wednesday and Thursday with highs rebounding back into the low to mid 60s.
Make it a great week!
