The minor impact we have been expecting from Florence will be today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially for areas east of I-65. Mainly cloudy skies and rain will bring cooler temperatures, just around our seasonal average in the lower 80s. Most of the rain pushes out by this evening and clouds will decrease overnight. Lows will drop down into the upper 60-degree range.
Delightful sunshine, high humidity and toasty temperatures in the lower 90s on Tuesday through Thursday. Spotty to widely scattered showers arrive on Friday into the weekend.
Let’s make it a great week!
