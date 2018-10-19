Increasing clouds today will lead to spotty showers late afternoon before widespread rain tonight. Be prepared to bring any outdoor plans inside, especially after 6 p.m.
Daytime highs will run a touch warmer and close to average in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.
The rain exits very early on Saturday morning, and the weekend will be just lovely. Highs will touch the middle 60s on Saturday. Cooler air behind a passing cold front will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for a high on Sunday. Bright sunshine will make it feel even better.
TGIF!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.