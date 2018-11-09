TGIF! A passing cold front leads to widespread rain and a wet morning commute. Showers will diminish west to east by midday, perfect timing for Friday evening outdoor plans. Mainly cloudy skies keep temperatures cooler than average in the upper 40s.
Clouds will break up tonight and our coldest air of the season arrives in the morning... bone chilling! Sub-freezing temperatures welcome a Freeze Warning across the entire Mid State in effect 11 pm tonight in through 11 am on Saturday. Any sensitive vegetation should be covered or brought inside to prevent damage. A friendly reminder to bring pets inside before you go to sleep tonight.
This weekend will be beautiful just very cold with highs in the lower 40s on Saturday, lows in the middle 20s Saturday night and lower 50s on Sunday. If you were waiting for the opportunity to break out a warm cup of hot chocolate, you have the green light! Have a fantastic day everyone!
