TGIF sunshine and heat is on! Yesterday we broke a record, and today will be close. Daytime highs will be near 90 today. If we hit 92, we’ll tie the record set back in 1954 (wowza).
Expect plenty of sunshine and high humidity again today. Your TGIF evening plans are looking A-Okay. Rain-free and warm with lows in the lower 70-degree range.
This weekend will be filled with blue skies and lower 90s. Just an isolated shower chance will start our next workweek with highs in the upper 80s. Spotty rain by mid-week before increasing shower chances by late week. This will pulls highs down a smidge, into the lower 80s by Thursday.
Make it a great day!
