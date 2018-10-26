A rainy finish to the week! Light showers will march across the Mid State, especially during the first have of the day. Lingering moisture will keep spotty light showers through the evening. Mainly cloudy skies keep temperatures cooler and steady in the middle 50s. Overnight lows will run seasonable in the upper 40s.
Enough moisture to see a few light showers on Saturday and clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 50s, about ten degrees below average for late October. An approaching system brings a second chance of rain on Sunday. It will all depend on just how far south it goes. The further south, the better chance for scatted showers. If it stays north, a good chunk of the Mid State will dodge the rain completely.
Bright sunshine returns just in time to start a new week on Monday. Highs gradually warm back up to near 70 by Wednesday (Halloween).
