A rainy wrap to the week! Expect numerous rounds of rain showers today and tonight. Daytime highs will run about 10 degrees above average in the lower 60s. Do not be surprised if you hear a rumble or two of thunder tonight. Lows will run mild in the upper 40s.
Showers carry on into the overnight and a good amount into Saturday. If you have any outdoor plans, you’ll want to bring the rain gear or have a plan B to take them indoors at times. Saturday evening will be more of a spotty shower event, not a washout. The sun comes up on Sunday and it will be quite beautiful.
Highs will touch the lower 50s both days. Next week is looking quite spectacular as well. Expect bright blue skies each day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows will run near freezing in the lower 30s Sunday night through Tuesday night.
Our next chance for scattered showers will be on Thursday.
