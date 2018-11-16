TGIF sunshine and beautiful temperatures today! Highs will run warmer but still below average in the lower 50s tonight. If plans take you out and about this evening, grab a warm coat and enjoy! Conditions remain dry under a mainly clear sky and overnight lows drop down into the lower 30s.
More sunshine and even warmer temperatures headed our way on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds will begin increasing Saturday night into Sunday before spotty showers arrive Sunday evening into Monday. Fast forward to Thanksgiving travel plans.. things are looking fantastic! Rain-free, lots of sunshine and highs in the 50s the days leading up to and on Thanksgiving.
Make it a great day!
