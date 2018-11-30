A rainy and much warmer wrap to the week! Mainly cloudy skies and showers will be likely throughout the day.
Southerly winds pull in above average highs in the middle 60s. Widespread rain and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible late tonight. Winds will also pick up, with gusts as high as 30 mph at times.
Unsettled weather is expected to carry on into Saturday. It will still be windy, and temperatures will run even warmer in the upper 60s. Widespread rain in the morning will diminish into a widely-scattered shower event by the evening. Overnight lows will be mild in the lower 50s.
Our weekend winner goes to Sunday! Crystal blue skies and lower 70s will do the trick. If you have not already, now would be a great time to make outdoor plans!
Have a wonderful weekend!
