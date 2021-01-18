Pleasant weather for spending time outdoors will remain through Wednesday.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy and occasionally breezy, with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Tonight, a shower or two will pass through as a weak weather system moves by.
Tuesday, a shower will be possible over southern Middle Tennessee early. Otherwise, it'll be variably cloudy and milder than average for late January -- in the upper 40s - low-mid 50s.
Wednesday will be pleasant too, before rain moves in again Wednesday night for all. Showers will linger over the southern tier Thursday into early Friday. The weekend will be dry before more rain arrives Monday or Tuesday of next week.
