Nice winter weather for spending time outdoors continues through Wednesday.
Tonight, a shower or two will pass through as a weak weather system moves by. Lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday, a shower will be possible over southern Middle Tennessee early. Otherwise, it'll be variably cloudy and milder than average for late January -- in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday will be pleasant too, before rain moves in again Wednesday night for all. High near 50.
Showers will linger over the southern tier Thursday into early Friday. Highs will be in the mid 50s Thursday and upper 40s Friday.
The weekend will be dry with highs Saturday in the upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.
More rain arrives Monday of next week. Highs still in the mid 50s.
