A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for possible strong-to-severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
Winds range from 20-30 mph through the day with winds gusting up to 55 mph outside of thunderstorms.
Take extra caution while traveling around the region through tonight.
A broken line of storms is moving into the western counties.
This line will be around the Nashville/I-65 Corridor around 4-5 p.m. and then on to our eastern counties afterwards. The line of storms should clear the Plateau region by 8 p.m. tonight.
Damaging winds are the primary concern with the storms. It will be windy in general, as mentioned above, but thunderstorm wind gusts could get as high as 70 mph.
Fast moving isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out either.
After this system moves out, cold air moves in for Friday with highs falling back down into the 30's and 40s.
However, we bounce back nicely this weekend with 50s returning Saturday and 60s on Sunday.
Rain returns for Monday afternoon (Presidents Day), high in the mid 60s,
Tuesday more rain and thunderstorms are possible, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday showers linger, high will be cooler in the low to mid 50s.
