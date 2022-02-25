Most of the rain is gone, but some areas of drizzle will stick around this afternoon.
Clouds will slowly break today allowing for a little sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures won't warm that much. We'll hover in the 30s to around 40° today.
Saturday will start with a mix of sunshine, clouds and lows right around freezing. Shortly after sunset Saturday, another quick round of showers will move in overnight. A bit of a wintry mix will be possible, too, especially where temperatures are hovering near freezing.
Rain will linger into the first few hours of Sunday but should be out of here by lunchtime. Sunday will be a tad bit warmer as highs reach 50°.
Ample sunshine is expected to start the week with warming temperatures to the 50s Monday and 60s starting Tuesday. By the middle of the week, we will be above average in the mid 60s.
