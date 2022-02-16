A windy, dry, and warm day is expected today.
Highs will bounce right back to the mid to upper 60s for most of the region. Winds will be whipping today with gusts as high as 30 mph through the afternoon. Winds will stay strong today and again on Thursday ahead of our next cold front.
On Thursday, showers will begin to roll in during the morning hours. The thunderstorm potential ramps up during the afternoon.
Damaging winds will be the main threat but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out either.
1-2" of rain is expected but flooding should not be a major issue.
Precipitation will clear the area before midnight.
Friday will be cooler with highs falling back down into the 40s, but we bounce back nicely this weekend with 50s on Saturday, and 60s again on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.