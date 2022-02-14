NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Another cold start for us here in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as we're headed out the door with temperatures in the 20s this morning.
It's shaping up to be a lovely afternoon though with temperatures near 50 and plenty of sunshine to go around. Expect another cold one tonight with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.
A big temperature jump is coming our way for Tuesday with highs stretching into the mid 60s for our afternoon. The day will also come with a good deal of sunshine.
The wind is going to pick up on Wednesday with gusts around 30 mph and a few more clouds in the afternoon. Our temperatures continue their climb though with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon.
A strong cold front will then move into the Midstate on Thursday and fire off some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. There is the chance for some strong storms as well, so we'll be watching our severe threats over the next couple of days.
Behind that front, temperatures fall into the mid 40s on Friday, but we rebound quickly into the mid 50s on Saturday and the upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday.
