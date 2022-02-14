Temperatures will warm in the 60s this week, with thunderstorms expected Thursday.
Tonight will be clear, cold, and uneventful with lows in the upper 20s.
Tuesday will turn much milder during the afternoon as a light southerly wind gets established. It will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 60s.
The wind will increase more on Wednesday bringing mild air. Count on highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday looks windy, mild, and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually move in from the west during the day. Right now, it appears we'll only have isolated severe weather. However, if the day ends up featuring more sunshine and highs in the 70s, severe weather may become widespread. Keep checking back with News4 on this develop weather situation.
Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler, highs only in the mid 40s.
A pleasant weekend follows with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.
Monday increasing clouds expected with a high in the low 60s.
