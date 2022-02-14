NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Temperatures will warm in the 60s this week, with thunderstorms expected Thursday.
This afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs around 50.
Tonight will be clear, cold, and uneventful with lows in the upper 20s.
Tuesday will turn much milder during the afternoon as a light southerly wind gets established. That wind will increase further on Wednesday along with the mild air. Count on highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday looks windy, mild, and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually move in from the west during the day. Right now, it appears we'll only have isolated severe weather. However, if the day ends up featuring more sunshine and highs in the 70s, severe weather may become widespread. Keep checking back with News4 on this develop weather situation.
Friday will be cooler, followed by an uneventful, pleasant, milder weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.