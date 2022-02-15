More unseasonable warm weather in the mid state through Thursday. A round of strong-severe storms possible Thursday.
Tonight mostly clear with a low in the mid 40s.
Wednesday will be windy and warm, but clouds will move in. Afternoon highs will be near 70.
Thursday, expect clouds and more wind with spotty showers in the morning. During the afternoon and evening, a line of strong-severe thunderstorms will move through. Any storms could contain damaging wind gusts to 70 mph. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The high will be in the mid 70s.
Friday will turn colder with highs only in the 40s under a sunny sky.
The weekend looks absolutely gorgeous from start to finish. Saturday will reach the mid 50s. Sunday will climb to the upper 60s.
More clouds with a few showers will return late Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
