The beautiful weather will continue across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for the next few days!
Today will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Tonight, won't be quite as chilly with lows around 40s.
More sunshine to come tomorrow with temperatures pushing into the lower 70s in the afternoon! We stay in the lower 70s on Thursday will more sunshine to go around.
As we go through our Friday we'll see a slow increase in the cloud cover through our afternoon, but we'll stay dry all day with highs in the mid 70s.
On Saturday we'll have more clouds around during the day, and even a late day rain shower cannot be totally ruled out. Most, if not all, of us look to stay dry with highs in the mid 70s.
A few more showers mix in on Sunday but it's not looking like a total washout. I would expect a good temperature range on Sunday from the lower to mid 70s based on who gets to see some showers.
Monday will be a wetter day with scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two with highs in the mid 60s.
