Another warm and sunny day is expected across Middle Tennessee.
Nashville got to 73° on Tuesday and today we're shooting for 77°.
If you're wondering, the last time Nashville hit 80° was back on October 24th, 2021.
We'll get very close today.
No big changes are expected for the second half of the week.
Sunshine sticks around, temperatures stay well above March standards and rain chances stay at zero.
Our next chance for rain rolls in this weekend.
Saturday is looking mostly dry with showers moving in overnight.
Highs hang in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.
Sunday, more widespread rain, and a few storms will be around.
Next week looks to start wet with showers and storms in the forecast Monday into Tuesday.
