Thursday's a First Alert Weather Day. Strong-severe thunderstorms are expected then.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, windy, and warm. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.

It'll stay windy and mild overnight with lows around 60 by early Thursday morning.

A few showers will be possible as soon as sunrise Thursday. Strong-severe storms will move in from the west during the afternoon. Expect them at the Tennessee River by 2 pm, Clarksville and Dickson around 3 pm, Nashville 4 pm, Murfreesboro at 5 pm, and Cookeville by 6 pm. Damaging wind gusts will be likely. Isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Friday will turn much cooler.

The weekend looks sunny and fabulous!

Showers return early next week.