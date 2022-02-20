Tonight, won't be quite as chilly with lows only dropping into the lower and mid 40s by tomorrow morning. Our Monday will start off dry, but we'll notice significantly more clouds during the day. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s in the afternoon. By late afternoon and early evening, we'll see our first few spotty showers arrive in the Mid State. From Monday night, through Tuesday night our first storm system will get going. Expect periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times as well as some late day thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm could produce heavy rain and damaging winds. We can expect anywhere from 1-3" of rain to fall through Tuesday night and our flood concern will mostly be in areas of poor drainage. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Tuesday. We'll get a break from the rain on Wednesday, after a leftover morning shower, but the clouds will be tough to break all day. Temperatures on Wednesday will fall back into the 50s. Starting Wednesday night, another storm system will develop and kick into gear in the MidWest and head our way. Rain coverage will once again increase through our day on Thursday and Thursday night before ending Friday morning. An additional 1-3" of rain could fall across the Mid State and rain-soaked areas from earlier in the week will have an elevated flood risk. For this additonal flooding risk, we are also issuing a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Thursday. As the last of that moisture moves out on Friday morning, do not be surprised to see a few flakes mix in with the last of the rain. We'll quiet down on Saturday but have a tough time with the clouds in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will drop into the 40s before we keep an eye on another potential storm system for Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.