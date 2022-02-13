Another chilly day but sunshine returns and a nice warm-up is just around the corner.
Beautiful sunny skies return across the midstate today for Super Bowl Sunday. It will still be a cool day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Staying mostly clear tonight with lows falling to the 20s overnight.
Bright sunshine sticks around for Valentine's Day Monday with a high around 50°.
The warming trend continues into the week with 60s returning on Tuesday. Expect a high of 65° under sunny skies. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Mid-60s stick around on Wednesday, too.
Late Wednesday into Thursday is our next storm system. Showers will develop all across the midstate with some isolated thunderstorms, as well. Expect heavy rainfall throughout Thursday with anywhere from an inch to 1.5" possible. A cold front moves in with the rain, which will drop our temperatures Thursday night. Lows fall to the 20s.
Friday and into the weekend will be quiet. Sunshine returns with the colder air. A high of 45° on Friday and warming to 55° on Saturday.
