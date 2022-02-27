After a cold and wet week, we're finally getting some sunshine and warmer air across the midstate. 

The overnight rain moves out by mid-morning. The first half of the day will start off cloudy and cold, but clouds break apart by this afternoon, letting in plenty of sunshine along with temperatures warming to around 50°. 

Tomorrow will kick off a nice long stretch of bright, sunny days. Highs will be a touch warmer in the mid to upper 50s. 

We will see 60s return for Tuesday and Wednesday... and the warm-up doesn't stop there. We'll be in the 70s for the end of the weekend into the weekend.  

All week looks dry with our next chance of rain not looking likely until late Saturday into Sunday. 

 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

