A bright weekend with warmer temperatures returning across the midstate. Rain returns next week.
Today will be sunny but chilly again with a northwest breeze. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Lows fall to the mid 20s.
After a hard freeze Sunday morning, temperatures will skyrocket into the upper low 60s by the afternoon. This will kick off a nice warming trend into next week.
Clouds increase on Presidents' Day. A few showers will move in by late afternoon, with some storms mixed in by Monday night. The high will be in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be breezy, warmer, and more humid with steady rain and thunderstorms. After all the rain earlier in the week, flooding could become an issue by Thursday. Estimated rainfall totals are around 3 inches. Highs will reach the upper 60s.
Wednesday will stay cloudy and cooler air will filter back in. Highs will be in the low 50s. Some isolated showers are possible, but the rain chance is only 20%.
Then, more rain with a few storms return again on Thursday. Highs will be right around 60°. However, temperatures dip into the 30s overnight, so any lingering rain overnight will turn to snow showers or a wintry mix for many.
