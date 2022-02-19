A nice, but chilly, Saturday evening for us here in the Midstate. But get ready for another cold night across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with lows dropping into the mid 20s by tomorrow morning. We'll need that bigger jacket to start off the day, but we see a nice temperature rebound in the afternoon. Highs will top off in the lower 60s tomorrow under plenty of afternoon sunshine. It will be a tad on the breezy side with gusts around 20 mph during the day. Temperatures on Monday will also reach the lower 60s, but we'll also start tracking one of two strong storm systems for the week. Monday will start dry, but clouds will increase through the morning. A couple of showers will then move in later in the afternoon and evening. More scattered showers move in ahead of a cold front on Tuesday with a couple of thunderstorms we'll need to stay weather aware of as well. Behind that front, we dry out for Wednesday, but hang onto the clouds. Temperatures drop back into the 50s come Wednesday. Showers will be quick to return on Thursday as our second storm system of the week develops and moves through the Mid State. Rain will taper off through Friday morning, but don't be surprised if a few flurries try and mix in behind the front. Highs drop into the 40s on Friday where they will also stay on Saturday. The good news is that we'll get the sunshine back for the weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Sunny Sunday, Unsettled Work Week
- Stefano DiPietro
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Stefano DiPietro
Meteorologist
