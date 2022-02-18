Bright weekend with warmer temperatures. Rain returns next week.
Tonight clear sky, temperatures tumble back into the 20s for most.
Saturday will be sunny and cool again with a northwest breeze. Highs will be around 50.
After a hard freeze Sunday morning, temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 50s and low 60s by afternoon.
Clouds then increase on Presidents' Day. A few showers will move in by late afternoon. The high will be in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be breezy, warmer, and more humid with rain and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 60s.
Wednesday will stay cloudy, but be chilly -- in the low 50s. Some isolated showers are possible.
Then, more rain with a few storms returns on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Friday will be cold with sunshine and highs in the mid 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.