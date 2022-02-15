Tuesday early morning FIRST ALERT forecast

Another nice day is expected across Middle Tennessee with plenty of sunshine with highs returning to the 60s.

Wednesday will be similar, but winds will be whipping up to 20-25 mph at times.

On Thursday, a strong cold front will bring a swath of rain and thunderstorms to our area. We will need to be on alert for any strong to borderline severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

1-2" of rain is possible across the area with this event.

Afterwards, the forecast looks good wrapping up the week and going into the weekend with sunshine returning to the area.

We'll hover in the 50s for highs Saturday and near 60° on Sunday.

